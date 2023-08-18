One of the region’s final summer festivals, Protivin’s Czech Days celebration, hosted annually by the city’s Holy Trinity Parish, will be held this weekend and continue through Sunday, marking the latest installment of a gathering that has spanned nearly a half-century.
Saturday morning’s events get underway with the volleyball and softball tournaments, beginning at 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. respectively, while, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., festival-goers can enjoy an antique tractor and car show. The celebration’s parade will take place at 10:30 a.m., with kids’ inflatables (noon until 5 p.m.) and bingo (noon until 7:30 p.m.) among the afternoon’s highlights. A cake walk will also be held, getting underway at 1 p.m., the same time as the bean bag tournament. Saturday’s musical acts, meanwhile, will include Barefoot Becky & the Ivanhoe Dutchmen from 1 until 5 p.m. in the main tent, Tim the Music Man in the community center at 6 p.m., and The Dweebs, who will perform from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., also in the main tent.
The softball tournament continues Sunday morning at 9 a.m., with a polka mass scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Bingo will again be held all afternoon long, while kids’
activities, including a pedal tractor pull (noon) and youth water ball (1:30 p.m.), will take place between noon and 5 p.m. Mollie B. & Squeezebox will entertain in the main tent from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with a second cake walk (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.) being held concurrently. Malek’s Fishermen Band will play from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the main tent, after which the parish raffle and auction will take place in the same venue.
A golf game will also occur both Saturday and Sunday, with a beer garden available in both the main tent as well as at the ballpark. The Protivin Community Center, meanwhile, will be serving food throughout the celebration (between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20).
While preregistration was required for the softball and volleyball tournaments, it is not needed to participate in Saturday’s bean bag competition.