Holy Trinity Parish of Protivin will host its 44th Annual Czech Days Celebration the weekend of Aug. 19, 20 and 21. The parish is 12 miles south of Cresco on V-58.
Friday evening will kick-off with softball and volleyball tourneys that will run throughout the weekend and a 6 p.m. fireman’s waterball fight.
Friday night, Aug. 19, Tim the Music Man will entertain from 6-8 p.m. in the Protivin Community Center.
Beginning Saturday there will be polka bands throughout the weekend — with free admission to all bands — a bean bag tournament at 9 a.m. and an Antique Tractor Show and a Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be kids’ inflatables from 12-5 p.m., bingo and a cakewalk from 1-4 p.m., followed by Mass at 6 p.m. with a Czech choir.
Music on Saturday, Aug. 20 will be: Community Band, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., main tent; Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen, 1-5 p.m., main tent; Tim the Music Man, 6-8 p.m., Community Center; Cody Hicks, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., main tent.
On Sunday, there will be a Polka Mass at 10:30 a.m. — with the Jim Busta Band and Mollie B, a kids’ pedal tractor pull at noon, followed by more music and a 6:30 p.m. quilt raffle and auction.
Musical acts on Sunday, Aug. 21, will be: Jim Busta Band with Mollie B, 12:30-2:30 p.m., main tent; Malek’s Fisherman Band, 3-6 p.m., main tent.
There will be plenty of good homemade food, including the traditional Czech Kolaches — fruit pastries — and rohlicky — cookies. The Protivin Community Serving hours will be 5-8 p.m. that Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For a full listing of events or for whom to contact for specific events, call 563-569-8386 and ask for Jan.