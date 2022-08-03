Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Holy Trinity Parish of Protivin will host its 44th Annual Czech Days Celebration the weekend of Aug. 19, 20 and 21. The parish is 12 miles south of Cresco on V-58.

Friday evening will kick-off with softball and volleyball tourneys that will run throughout the weekend and a 6 p.m. fireman’s waterball fight.

