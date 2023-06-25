After celebrating Juneteenth, Iowa’s congressional delegation was back at work this past week, tackling a range of issues that include broadband access, telehealth, tax credits for expecting mothers, and regulations on veterans working for foreign governments.
Nunn plugs away at broadband access
Rep. Zach Nunn introduced legislation intended to increase affordable broadband internet and improve access in rural communities.
“During my Farm Bill listening tour, improving broadband access is one of the top priorities I’ve heard about,” Nunn said in a news release. “Access to high quality, affordable internet is critical for telehealth services, education, precision agriculture and quality of life in rural America. This bipartisan bill will ensure faster, more reliable speeds for rural communities with the most critical needs.”
The bill would increase funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program that facilitates broadband deployment in areas of rural America. According to Nunn’s office, the legislation would also make the ReConnect Program, established in 2018, permanent.
The bill would also establish requirements for faster internet and make the definition of an unserved community as one with 75% of households unserved at 100/20 MB per second. Communities that are 90% unserved would be prioritized.
The bill was introduced one day after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an allocation of $148 million, via American Rescue Plan’s capital projects fund, to incentivize broadband infrastructure in 96 Iowa zones that have the greatest need for internet upgrades.
Nunn introduced the bill with Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Minnesota, and Illinois Reps. Darin LaHood, a Republican, and Eric Sorensen, a Democrat.
Grassley calls for increased telehealth access
Among other things, increased broadband capabilities would increase Iowans’ access to telehealth.
Along with 59 of his fellow senators, Sen. Chuck Grassley introduced a bill to expand Medicare coverage of telehealth services and make pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities permanent.
“During the pandemic we witnessed the benefits of temporary telehealth policies for Americans across the country – especially in rural communities,” Grassley said in a news release. “Our bill appropriately updates laws that have been on the books for a long time: it removes barriers for patients and providers, embraces the growing availability of advanced technologies and empowers the capabilities of the medical community.”
The Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies for Health Act would remove all geographic restrictions on telehealth services, allow rural health clinics to provide telehealth services, allow more eligible health care professionals to use telehealth services, and require data collection about telehealth use.
Miller-Meeks pushes for tax relief for pregnant moms
Child tax credits, available to families with children, would be available to mothers of unborn children under legislation introduced this week by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Miller-Meeks, a medical doctor and mother of two, says the bill is intended to provide assistance to expecting mothers who face financial challenges.
“In addition to financial hurdles, they also must figure out how they are going to get access to healthcare and make the necessary appointments in our rural district,” Miller-Meeks said. “The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act not only respects the unborn, but it also gives financial relief to many families in my district that are trying to make ends meet and respect the sanctity of life.”
Miller-Meeks was joined by two other Republican representatives, John Moolenaar of Michigan and Warren Davidson of Ohio, in introducing the bill. The bill was also introduced in the Senate by an all-Republican cohort.
Feenstra looks to insure new farmers longer
Rep. Randy Feenstra introduced legislation this week to expand the amount of time a new farmer can access federal crop insurance programs, including livestock policies.
The Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act would extend the length a farmer is a ‘beginning farmer’ from five years to 10 years. It would also increase premium subsidies for beginning and veteran farmers for the first five crop years, according to Feenstra’s office.
“In my conversations with Iowa farmers and producers on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour and my discussions with my 60-member Agriculture Advisory Board, I have repeatedly heard that a robust crop insurance program is the top priority for our agriculture community in this year’s Farm Bill,” Feenstra said. “These same producers are extremely concerned – as am I – that our young farmers face major hurdles to succeed in today’s bleak economy. As inflation breaks records, interest rates increase, and economic uncertainty persists, it is exceedingly difficult for the next generation of producers to enter the farming community and make a good living.”
With an aging population of farmers, the legislation aims to facilitate the transfer of ownership from older farmers to younger farmers by subsidizing some of the financial burdens tied to insurance.
Ernst wants more oversight on land ownership by foreigners
Sen. Joni Ernst is responding to a report from the USDA with legislation that would increase reporting and transparency on the foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land.
The report by the USDA, as of December 2020, states 2.9% of all privately held agricultural land is held by foreign persons.
Ernst is responding by proposing legislation to amend the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) of 1978, which established a nationwide system of collecting information on foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural land.
Ernst’s legislation would require a review of any foreign entity purchasing land that, over a three-year span, is more than 320 acres in size or is valued at $5 million or more. It would also increase oversight of foreign buyers who purchase land from various elements of the government, including the USDA.
The legislation would also make a public database available of foreign-owned agricultural land and would prohibit foreign-owned or -operated land from participating in Farm Service Agency programs.
Grassley calls for oversight of retired military working for foreign governments
Grassley introduced a bill this week with Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts that would require veterans to report their hiring by foreign governments.
The right for a retired U.S. military member to work for a foreign government is protected by the U.S. Constitution, as long as the member has permission from their military service secretary and the secretary of state.
Since 2015, more than 500 veterans have been hired as contractors and consultants for foreign governments, The Washington Post reported recently, citing documents obtained through a public-records request. Many of the veterans have worked for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other Persian Gulf monarchies.
“It’s no surprise that foreign governments would wish to capitalize on the knowledge and expertise of retired U.S. military members, but it’s critical to our national security that we be judicious in how we allow other countries to leverage their skills and experience,” Grassley said in a news release.
Grassley’s legislation would require that approvals for such hiring be conditioned on the effect on U.S. national security, and would prevent veterans from working without review for U.S.-based contractors that are employed by foreign governments.
The law would also create a public database of approvals and disapprovals and create civil penalties for working for a foreign government without approval. The penalties would include fines of up to $100,000 or the amount collected by the individual who was working without the required approval.
Grassley, Sanders push for Pentagon audit to curb wasteful spending
Along with Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democrat from Vermont, Grassley is leading a bipartisan effort to combat wasteful spending by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Their bill would require the DOD to pass a full, independent audit in fiscal year 2024, or face the forfeiture of 1% of its budget.
“From buying $14,000 toilet seats to losing track of warehouses full of spare parts, the Department of Defense has been plagued by wasteful spending for decades,” Grassley said. “Every dollar the Pentagon squanders is a dollar not used to support service members, bolster national security or strengthen military readiness.”
A previous D.C. Dispatch report indicated Grassley was calling for more investigations into military spending after a report from 60 Minutes revealed price gouging from military contractors.
The DOD has never passed an audit, despite consuming more than half of the nation’s annual, federal discretionary spending.
Delegates denounce EPA’s ethanol ruling
The amount of ethanol blended in fuels will remain the same, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced this week.
Iowa’s congressional delegates have been strong proponents of ethanol use, with Iowa producing more than 4 billion gallons of fuel each year. The delegates sounded off on Twitter about the decision:
“I am disappointed in the RFS blending levels @EPA set for 2023-2025” Miller-Meeks tweeted Wednesday. “Once again, these levels ignore increased feedstock availability, production capacity, and projected growth in the biofuels industry. Our farmers and biofuel producers deserve better.”