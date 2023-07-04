With both chambers away from D.C., lawmakers were in Iowa meeting with constituents, visiting businesses and weighing in on recent rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Reps. Randy Feenstra announced legislation to expand high-speed internet access and Ashley Hinson worked to renew a voluntary conservation program that would affect her district.
The Senate reconvenes July 10, the House, July 11.
Feenstra dials in on broadband access
Feenstra announced a bill to expand broadband access to rural communities. The bill would provide grants and loans by updating required internet speeds initially spelled out in the 2018 Farm Bill.
The Rural Broadband Modernization Act would update broadband internet speeds to 100 MB per second by authorizing loans to in areas with less than 90% of households receiving 100 MB speed already.
“Access to high-speed, affordable internet is critical to the success of our rural communities and our long-term economic vitality,” Feenstra said in a news release. “Reliable broadband connection ensures that our families can work from home, our farmers can effortlessly monitor commodity prices online, and our main street businesses can utilize the technology they need to serve their customers and make a living.”
Feenstra announced the legislation a week after Nunn announced a similar piece of legislation, and after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would allocate $148 million, via the American Rescue Plan, to incentivize broadband infrastructure.
Hinson revisits conservation initiative
Hinson, along with Illinois Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat, introduced legislation to preserve the driftless area, a region encompassing northeastern Iowa and the near corners of the states bordering the corner of Iowa.
Hinson’s legislation would reauthorize voluntary conservation tools provided by the Driftless Area Landscape Conservation Initiative (DALCI), originally authorized in 2012 and expired in 2017.
“DALCI was a conservation success during its authorization – measurably reducing soil erosion and flood risk, helping wildlife, and enhancing water quality by empowering local farmers and
landowners with conservation tools,” Hinson said in a news release. “We have an opportunity to build on these successes by reauthorizing this program – at no cost to the taxpayer – and recommitting U.S. Department of Agriculture resources to conservation in the driftless area.”
The goal of the legislation is to improve water quality, flood resilience and preserve the land in the driftless region.
Student loan forgiveness stricken
The U.S. Supreme Court dealt out rulings this week, one of them preventing the Biden administration from enacting its student debt relief program.
The student debt relief program has circulated headlines since it was announced. Most recently before the Courts decision, Congress voted to strike it down, and President Joe Biden vetoed the vote.
Reactions to affirmative action ruling
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week two universities’ admissions processes violate the Constitution by considering race.
The Court decided, 6-3, Harvard University and University of North Carolina violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
Iowa delegates weighed in:
Sen. Joni Ernst tweeted Thursday, “Affirmative action = racial discrimination on our college campuses. I’m pleased to see SCOTUS put an end to this disgraceful practice.”
Hinson released an official statement on the ruling.
“I agree with the Supreme Court ending affirmative action in the college admissions process,” Hinson said Thursday. “As Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the decision, ‘eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.’ College applicants should be judged on their merit, not on the color of their skin.”