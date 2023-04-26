Iowa’s congressional delegation, back in Washington after a two-week recess, focused on the basics: money, fuel and family.
Grassley fraud bill passes Senate
Grassley’s update of the False Claims Act, which allows agencies to recover money from people who defraud the government, was unanimously passed by the Senate, clearing a major legislative hurdle and moving on to the House.
The bill focuses on smaller instances of fraud and raises the cap for these types of claims from $150,000 to $1 million. It also “expands the number of Justice Department officials who can review these claims and allows the government to recoup costs for investigating and prosecuting these frauds,” according to a press release.
“The False Claims Act has clearly been the best tool to fight fraud against the government and recover lost taxpayer dollars. Tens of billions of dollars have been returned to the federal treasury since my updates 37 years ago,” Grassley said.
Grassley introduces banking bills
In the wake of massive bank failures in the tech sector, Grassley introduced legislation with Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Jack Reed that would make it easier for regulators to “claw back compensation from negligent bank directors and senior executives at failed systemically important banks,” according to a press release. The bill would also “ban those directors and executives from future participation in the financial industry.”
Silicon Valley Bank failed in mid-March and federal regulators took over a second faltering bank, San Francisco-based First Republic Bank.
“Bank executives shouldn’t be able to skate unscathed from a bank failure of their own doing, and they certainly shouldn’t be able to profit from their poor management when taxpayers and depositors are left shouldering the burden of losses,” Grassley said. “This bill provides additional accountability for bank managers whose poor decisions lead to the failures of systemically important banks that need to be bailed out.”
Grassley also introduced, with Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman, a bill that would prevent the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from “requiring community banks and lenders to collect and report social data on small businesses seeking loans,” according to a press release.
The Small LENDER Act would define a small business as one with $1 million or less in revenue. It provides a three-year implementation schedule plus a two-year grace period.
Ernst joins effort to kill federal estate tax
Sen. Joni Ernst, with South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune and 40 other senators, reintroduced a bill that would permanently repeal the federal estate tax.
“Families who run a farm operation or small business should not have to fear the potential loss of their livelihood as they grieve their loved one,” Ernst said in a statement. “Our effort gets rid of an egregious tax law that could wipe out generations of hard work and entrepreneurship.”
Iowa’s delegation pushes for summertime ethanol, rural support
Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation in both chambers have been calling on the Biden administration to allow for the summer sale of E-15 gasoline blends nationwide.
“The summertime sale of E15 last year supported farmers, created and sustained jobs, reduced our reliance on foreign oil, and gave consumers a choice, therefore, better prices at the pump,” Grassley said in a letter. “This is as true today as it was one year ago, and I call on your Administration to continue these efforts as you did last year.”
Additionally, Rep. Ashley Hinson, with Democratic Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig, led a group of legislators in a letter to the EPA “expressing concern over the EPA’s proposed Renewable Volume Obligations (RVOs) for advanced biofuels” and urging Regan to increase blending targets for advanced biofuels like biomass-based diesel,” according to a press release.
Ernst and Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester also introduced a bill that would reverse recent changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) process. The senators said they are concerned a new income eligibility formula will reduce or eliminate need-based aid for farm families and small business owners, according to a press release. Grassley has also joined in support of this bill.
“Parents should not be forced to leverage their business to ensure their child has access to financial aid. That’s why I’m working hard to ensure Iowa families are not disadvantaged in the FAFSA application process,” Ernst said.
Grassley proposes criminal justice bills
Grassley and Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin reintroduced three criminal justice bills as a follow-up to the 2018 First Step Act (FSA) that deal with sentencing reform, expanding a home detention program for elderly offenders and clarifying relief for prisoners who were sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before laws changed in 2010.
“Criminals need to face just penalties, and our system should seek to prevent recidivism. Our work on the First Step Act did that, and our new package of bills will further the goals of fairness, public safety and reduced crime. The programs we are bolstering aim to help make inmates productive citizens when they reenter society, and not fall back into a life of crime,” Grassley said.
The First Step Implementation Act would allow courts to reduce sentences imposed prior to the enactment of the FSA, allow courts to sentence below a mandatory minimum for nonviolent controlled substance offenses and allow courts to reduce sentences imposed on juvenile offenders who have served more than 20 years.
It also would enable records of nonviolent juvenile offenses to be sealed or expunged and require the Attorney General to establish procedures “ensuring that only accurate criminal records are shared for employment-related purposes,” according to a press release.
The Safer Detention Act would update the Elderly Home Detention Pilot Program and compassionate release from federal prisons. The Terry Technical Correction Act allows offenders who were sentenced for a crack cocaine offense before the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010 to apply for relief under the First Step Act.
Grassley also joined bipartisan legislation addressing enforcement of child exploitation, including modernizing investigation and prosecution of online crimes, according to a press release.
Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, joined in introducing the Project Safe Childhood Act.
Companion legislation has been introduced in the House by Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt.
Grassley also led a group of 18 Republican colleagues in introducing the Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act. “This bill includes a number of small fixes that will go a long way in improving justice and preventing future crimes by clearing up ambiguity in existing law,” Grassley said in a statement.
Iowa’s delegation celebrates Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks gave a speech honoring Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women’s basketball team on the House floor, while other members of the delegation also offered congratulations.
Nunn adopts foster daughters; introduces adoption, military parental leave bills
Rep. Zach Nunn introduced the Fight for Families Act, a bill aimed at helping low-and middle-income families “who want to adopt children that are otherwise difficult to place with families,” according to a press release.
There are around 4,100 children in foster care in Iowa and around 1,000 Iowa children awaiting adoption in the state as well, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
“Family is everything to Iowans, and I want to make sure that I’m doing everything in my power to help Iowans who are willing to open their home to disadvantaged children,” Nunn said. “My bill would help low and middle-income families, as well as retirees on fixed incomes, be able to offset costs associated with adopting.”
Specifically, the bill would require the existing $14,890 Federal Adoption Tax Credit to be refundable and permanent for families who are adopting a child. Among other requirements, the state would have to determine the child “probably won’t be adoptable without assistance provided to the adoptive family,” according to the release.
Nunn and Democratic North Carolina Rep. Jeff Jackson introduced a bill that includes drilling members of the Reserve and National Guard under a law that expanded parental leave for fathers and adoptive parents on active duty.
“I’m thrilled to work across the aisle with fellow Guardsman Jeff Jackson to ensure our National Guard and Reserve members have equal access to parental leave for fathers and adoptive parents,” Nunn said in a statement. “Any servicemember who serves our country deserves time with their new children.”
Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski have introduced a companion bill in the Senate.
Ernst, Hassan propose change to reduce coin costs
Ernst and Hassan reintroduced a bill aimed at the cost of minting coins.
The Coin Metal Modification Authorization and Cost Savings Act that authorizes the U.S. Mint to modify the metallic composition of circulating coins if it would save taxpayer dollars.
“It’s absolute non-cents that American taxpayers spend ten cents to make just one nickel. Only Washington could lose money making money,” Ernst said in a news release. “This commonsense, bipartisan effort will modify the composition of certain coins to reduce costs while allowing for a seamless transition into circulation. A penny saved is a penny not borrowed.”