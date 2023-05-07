Iowa’s lawmakers this week celebrated Small Business Week and focused on small business, crime prevention and foreign policy.
Ernst introduces trio of bills focusing on small business
Sen. Joni Ernst introduced three bills this week aimed at supporting small businesses in conjunction with the celebration of Small Business Week. Two of them seek to eliminate fraudulent certifications in government contracts for small businesses owned by service-disabled veterans and women.
Under the bills, agencies could only take credit for contracts awarded to small businesses certified as owned by women or service-disabled veterans. Federal agencies that fail to meet goals for contracting with women-owned small businesses would have to testify before Congress.
“There are no real consequences if federal agencies do not meet their goals to support women-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. Failure has become routine,” Ernst said in a statement. “As departments continue to take credit for contract awards made to ineligible businesses, I’m fighting to bring accountability to federal contracting.”
The third bill would require agencies to consider the direct and indirect effect of any new regulations on small businesses and show that the rules comply with existing laws. If regulators don’t comply, then small businesses would be exempt from the agency’s regulations.
“For too long, federal bureaucrats have ignored the concerns of our job creators and the negative impact their many rules have on hardworking small and family-owned businesses,” Ernst said.
Senators introduce violent crime prevention bill
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was among senators who introduced the Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant Program Authorization Act.
The bill prioritizes investigations and prosecutions of the leaders of criminal organizations. It aims to strengthen “evidence-based and data-driven intervention and prevention initiatives,” and directs 30% of funding for existing regional law enforcement task forces. The bill also includes provisions focused on improving communities’ ability to respond to opioid overdoses.
Joining in sponsoring the bill were Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Deb Fischer of Nebraska; Democratic Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Chris Coons of Delaware and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is also a cosponsor of this legislation.
“I’m proud to sponsor this comprehensive approach to fighting crime, which includes a provision in honor of fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. We owe it to our constituents and law enforcement officers to pass this bill immediately,” Grassley said in a statement.
Feenstra cosponsors bill targeting crimes against police
Rep. Randy Feenstra cosponsored the Protect and Serve Act of 2023, which creates federal penalties for crimes targeting law enforcement officers.
“Criminals who intentionally target and attack police and law enforcement officers must be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Feenstra said. “I’m proud to support the Protect and Serve Act to protect those who wear the badge and put their lives on the line to protect our families and communities.”
Grassley heads national security bills
Grassley and Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, co-chairs of the Senate Baltic Freedom Caucus, introduced the Baltic Security Initiative Act, a bill that would “enhance and strengthen U.S. security cooperation with the Baltics,” according to a press release. Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona introduced a companion bill in the House.
“The three Baltic countries are steadfast NATO allies who stand resolutely on the side of freedom, having experienced the alternative in living memory. They have gone above and beyond in helping Ukraine fight back against Putin’s war and are among America’s closest friends in Europe,” Grassley said. “We ought to be working to strengthen the ability of our frontline allies to defend themselves and deter potential aggression. Our bill will make sure that’s the case.”
Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Jacky Rosen of Nevada are all cosponsors.
Also this week, Grassley and Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, co-chairs of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control, sent a letter to Xu Xueyuan, China’s top diplomat in the capital. The letter urges China to “expand its information sharing on the flow of non-scheduled chemicals and designer precursor chemicals, strengthen the enforcement of established agreements for the proper labeling of international chemical shipments and implement customer due diligence standards to prevent the illicit diversion of these precursor chemicals,” according to a press release.
“The Chinese Communist Party knows full well that its deadly chemicals are being used by Mexican cartels to infect our country and poison our citizens. It’s an evil scheme that’s killing thousands of Americans every year, including 471 Iowans who were lost in 2021 alone,” Grassley said. “Anyone who participates in these deadly dealings ought to be held accountable.”
Feenstra cosponsors bill to repeal federal housing agency rules
Feenstra cosponsored the Free Market Mortgage Act of 2023, a bill that would repeal new Federal Housing Finance Agency rules that would increase mortgage payments for homeowners with higher credit scores and redistribute those funds to individuals with low credit scores, according to a news release.
“Americans who responsibly saved to buy a home should not be forced to foot the bill for somebody else’s mortgage,” Feenstra said in a statement.