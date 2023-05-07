Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.