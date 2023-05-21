It’s a health-heavy week for the D.C. Dispatch, with several pieces of legislation surrounding healthcare being introduced in Congress. Other conversations this week focused on the border, the Durham report, biofuels and National Police Week.
Miller-Meeks backs biofuels legislation
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa introduced legislation this week that would allow ethanol from corn starch to qualify as an advanced biofuel. The bill would also require the EPA to inspect the fuel with a life-cycle impact model to fully understand the environmental impacts of the fuel from the beginning of production through completion.
“As we look toward a cleaner-energy future, it’s imperative we take an ‘any-of-the-above’ approach to energy production,” Miller-Meeks said in a press release. “Removing legal barriers that limit the use of corn-based ethanol will bolster American energy production and support our agriculture industry — all while lowering carbon emissions.”
Miller-Meeks introduced the bipartisan bill along with Reps. Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Wesley Hunt of Texas and Eric Sorensen and Nikki Budzinski of Illinois.
Hinson introduces legislation for parents of newborns
Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa introduced the legislation with Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California that would shield parents from unexpected medical costs associated with childbirth.
The legislation would enable newborns’ medical expenses to be covered under their mother’s insurance for 30 days after birth. “New parents have enough on their plates without having to worry about getting a surprise medical bill or the cost of an unexpected medical visit in the first weeks of their baby’s life,” Hinson said in a press release.
The legislation would also establish a 60-day enrollment period for all plans and insurers, beginning 30 days after birth. It would also require health plans and insurers to immediately notify parents if there is a bill for an uncovered newborn.
Miller-Meeks and colleagues address premature-birth research
Miller-Meeks — along with Reps. Anna Eschoo of California, Michael Burgess of Texas, Robin Kelly of Illinois, Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Jen Kiggans of Virginia — introduced legislation this week to expand research and education for premature births. Legislation currently in place is set to expire in 2023 but with this reauthorization the law would be extended through fiscal year 2028.
The reauthorization of the bill would continue research into the costs associated with pre-term birth, the factors that impact pre-term birth rates, and gaps in public health programs that may have caused increases in premature birth.
“Babies born prematurely shouldn’t be at a disadvantage because of a lack of resources. Every single baby born deserves a healthy start,” Miller-Meeks said. “I’m proud to lead this effort to support research that will determine what causes preterm births and what can be done to prevent them.”
Miller-Meeks is a physician and the former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Grassley introduces organ-donation legislation
Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa — along with Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Todd Young of Indiana and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — introduced a bill to increase competition for organ donations.
The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network is operated under a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and exclusively partners with the United Network for Organ Sharing. The United Network for Organ Sharing has consistently underperformed and shown mismanagement according to a news release from Grassley’s office.
“United Network for Organ Sharing’s monopoly over the U.S. organ donation system has been disastrous,” Grassley said in a news release. “Decades of corruption and mismanagement have left vulnerable patients to die on the waiting list while unused organs from generous American donors go to waste. Building on the Senate Finance Committee’s investigation, I’m committed to working with my bipartisan colleagues to advance long-overdue competition in this life-and-death area of health care.”
The legislation is intended to remove barriers in contracting between the agencies and give the Health Resources and Services Administration authority to improve management of the organ transplant system.
Miller-Meeks introduces VA improvement bill
Miller-Meeks, chairwoman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health, is among seven lawmakers who introduced a bill this week that’s aimed at expanding VA health services.
The bill would incentivize partnerships between the VA and community providers by establishing a defined access standard for the provision of residential substance abuse treatment. It also aims to codify current access standards and create a pilot program through the Center of Innovation for Veteran-Centered and Value Driven Care to incentivize community providers interactions with the VA.
“Our men and women in uniform dedicate their lives to protecting our nation, and it’s our duty to ensure they receive the best possible care—both during and after their service,” Miller-Meeks said. “Improving the quality and accessibility of care for veterans has remained one of my top priorities in Congress, and I’m proud to lead this important piece of legislation.”
Ernst seeks cooperation with Mexico on fentanyl
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, along with Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, are leading an effort in the Senate to reduce the amount of fentanyl entering the United States. The same effort is being led in the House by Bice, the Oklahoma Republican who is sponsoring the biofuels legislation, and Democrat Salud Carbajal of California.
As introduced in the Senate, the Disrupt Fentanyl Trafficking Act of 2023 would declare fentanyl trafficking a national security threat, require the Secretary of Defense to increase cooperation with the Mexican military, address coordination efforts between the military and federal law enforcement agencies and direct the Pentagon to develop a fentanyl-specific counter-drug strategy.
“Fentanyl freely flowing across our border and into our communities has put Americans at the mercy of the cartels,” Ernst said. “As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I’m using my oversight authority of the Department of Defense to stem the fentanyl crisis at its source: Mexican transnational criminal organizations.”
Delegation discusses Durham report
A four-year investigation into potential involvement between Russia and former President Donald Trump during his 2016 campaign yielded no substantive findings against Trump. John Durham, the special counsel for the investigation, released a 306-page report this week detailing his investigation. The report includes recommendations as to how the FBI and Department of Justice should operate in the future. Three people have been charged as a result of the investigation; one person was found guilty but was not sentenced to any prison time.
Throughout the 2016 campaign there was speculation pertaining to potential misconduct and conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Grassley expressed frustration with the investigation, arguing that the American people were “robbed of three years and tens of millions in taxpayer dollars.”
“The Durham report validates the concerns I’ve raised since we first learned of the bogus investigation in 2017,” Grassley said in a news release. “The FBI allowed itself to be hijacked and weaponized by political actors to target a political rival during a presidential election and administration. Restoring its integrity, if that’s even possible, will take humility, transparency and accountability.”
Grassley called for additional Congressional oversight of the FBI.
“The FBI can start today by cooperating with a congressional subpoena about its handling of another politically sensitive matter involving then-Vice President Biden,” Grassley said. “We know the FBI relied on unverified claims to relentlessly target a Republican president.”
National Police Week
And finally, all of Iowa’s delegates recognized National Police Week by sharing Tweets, voting on pro-law enforcement legislation and meeting with law enforcement officials. All four Iowa representatives voted in favor of amending an existing law to make assaulting a law enforcement officer a deportable offense. The bill has passed the House.