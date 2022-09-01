D. Donald Derflinger

AURORA — Don Derflinger, 92, of rural Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Dwight Donald Derflinger was born on September 4, 1929, in Michigan, the son of Dwight Leslie and Mary Frances (Skabula) Derflinger. They moved to Iowa in 1944 and Don graduated from Stanley High School with the class of 1947. Don attended Iowa State Teachers College. He married Delma Darlene Miller on September 18, 1949, at the Stanley Union Church. They are the third generation to farm the Derflinger land which became a Century Farm in 1981.
Don was president and caretaker of the Union Church and Cemetery for 36 years; a member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau for 70 years; past member of the Starmont School Board; a Methodist Church Trustee; Putnam Township Trustee; past board member of the Union Bank & Trust in Strawberry Point; and served on the FSA Board.
Don enjoyed attending the activities of his children and grandchildren. There were fishing trips to the creek, bonfires in the backyard, and wagon rides behind the tractor. Grandpa Don always had a new trick to share with his grandchildren. Don liked to tinker around in his shop on woodworking projects for his family. The shop was lined with barn boards that held many old tools and artifacts from the family farm.
Don is survived by his wife of 72 years, Delma; three children, Charlotte (Wayne) Haddy of Coralville, David (Terri) Derflinger of Stanley, and Donise (Mike) Recker of Oelwein; ten grandchildren, Dustin (fiancé, Cassie Thompson) Derflinger, Matthew (Lyndsi) Haddy, Dana (Janice) Derflinger, Sarah Haddy, Clint (Alicia Kuhlman) Recker, Alex (Rose) Recker, Tia Derflinger (Adam Meirick), Adam (Megan) Recker, Erica (Andrew Goettler) Recker, and Devin (Olya Conrad) Derflinger; ten great-grandchildren, Joshua, Este, Jonathan, and Isla Derflinger, Dawson and Dillon Derflinger, Carly, Emily, and Claire Recker, and Brody Recker; and a special niece, Cheriee Tarr.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Diane, in 1950; his son, Thaddeus Ross, in 1959; his parents, Dwight and Mary Derflinger; his parents-in-law, Ralph and Buena Miller; and a granddaughter-in-law, Callie Derflinger.
A private family service will be held at the Union Church and Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: Delma Derflinger, 6707 40th Street, Aurora, Iowa 50607. Memorials may be made to the Union Church and Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the Oelwein Health Care Center staff for all their love and support that was given to Don and his family for the past 6 ½ years.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester is assisting the family.