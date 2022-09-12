Dr. Shane Butterfield of Elgin has joined the editorial staff at the Oelwein Daily Register as managing editor. A native of northern Wisconsin, Dr. Butterfield attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (Bachelor’s degree) and the University of Rochester in New York (Ph.D.) before beginning a career in higher education leadership, teaching at institutions such as Michigan’s Grand Valley State University and in the Texas A & M system, while later serving in administration at Upper Iowa University.
Along with this background, Butterfield brings to us a wealth of writing experience and passion for the craft and community, having taught composition extensively, at, for example, the Eastman School of Music and in the State University of New York system; additionally, he has also written feature stories and other items of local interest for Fayette County Newspapers (IA).