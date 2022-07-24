The 4-H and FFA Dairy Cattle Show was held Friday, July 22, at the Fayette County Fair
CLASS AWARDS
Showmanship
Champion Senior: Dillion Sparrgrove (Growing Greener 4-H Club)
Reserve Champion Senior: Kylie Oakland (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Champion Intermediate: Hannah Scott (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Champion Intermediate: Blake Sparrgrove (Growing Greener 4-H Club)
Champion Junior: Katelynn Sadler (Eldorado Eagles)
Reserve Champion Junior: Charolette Vagts (Fayette Firecrackers)
DIVISION AWARDS
Supreme Champion: Female, Holstein Senior Champion, Holstein Breed Champion, and Holstein Dairy Production Champion: Cale Baker (Harlan-Fremont)
Reserve Supreme Champion: Female, Milking Shorthorn Senior Champion, Milking Shorthorn Breed Champion, and Milking Shorthorn Dairy Production Champion: Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson (Eldorado Eagles)
Junior Supreme Champion: Female, Jersey Breed Champion, and Jersey Junior Champion: Harrison Pagel (Fremont Friends)
Reserve Junior Supreme Champion: Female, Guernsey Breed Champion, and Guernsey Junior Champion: Kerigan Alexander (Eldorado Eagles)
Champion: Dairy Herd: Lily Holthaus (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Champion: Dairy Herd: Blake Sparrgrove (Growing Greener 4-H Club)
Ayrshire Senior Champion, Ayrshire Breed Champion: Gracie Walz (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Ayrshire Breed Champion, Ayrshire Junior Champion: Kylie Oakland (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Reserve Ayrshire Senior Champion: Kylie Oakland (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Reserve Ayrshire Junior Champion: Lily Holthaus (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Brown Swiss Senior Champion, Reserve Brown Swiss Breed Champion: William Sadler (Eldorado Eagles)
Brown Swiss Senior Champion: Blake Sparrgrove (Growing Greener 4-H Club)
Reserve Brown Swiss Junior Champion: Louis Hamlett (Scott Hot Shots)
Brown Swiss Junior Champion, Brown Swiss Breed Champion: Blake Sparrgrove (Growing Greener 4-H Club)
Reserve Guernsey Breed Champion: and Reserve Guernsey Junior Champion: Kylie Oakland (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Reserve Holstein Senior Champion, Reserve Holstein Breed Champion, Reserve Holstein Dairy Production Champion: Dillion Sparrgrove (Growing Greener 4-H Club)
Holstein Junior Champion: Lily Holthaus (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Holstein Junior Champion: Hallie Meyer (Fayette Firecrackers)
Jersey Senior Champion: Harrison Pagel (Fremont Friends)
Reserve Jersey Senior Champion: and Reserve Jersey Breed Champion: Kerigan Alexander (Eldorado Eagles)
Reserve Jersey Junior Champion: Harrison Pagel (Fremont Friends)
Reserve Milking Shorthorn Breed Champion: and Reserve Milking Shorthorn Senior Champion: Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson (Eldorado Eagles)
Milking Shorthorn Junior Champion: Lily Holthaus (Fayette Firecrackers)
Reserve Milking Shorthorn Junior Champion: Alexis Oakland (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)
Other/Crossbred Breed Champion, Other/Crossbred Junior Champion: Sarah Dean (Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters)