Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Goat1.psd

This year’s annual Dairy Goat Management Seminar, hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team, will be held in Clayton County and will occur on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Woods Edge Golf Course, on Union St. in Edgewood.

The Clayton County seminar will be held concurrently with another having the same focus, which will occur in Sioux County. Both events will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos