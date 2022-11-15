This year’s annual Dairy Goat Management Seminar, hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dairy Team, will be held in Clayton County and will occur on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Woods Edge Golf Course, on Union St. in Edgewood.
The Clayton County seminar will be held concurrently with another having the same focus, which will occur in Sioux County. Both events will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m.
“Dairy goat production is an important industry in Iowa, especially in northeast and northwest Iowa,” said Jenn Bentley, a dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are very pleased to once again offer this educational opportunity with a lineup of quality speakers and presenters.”
The program’s focus for 2022 addresses issues related to goat health, feeding, and the marketing of milk.
Among the topics to be examined at the Edgewood seminar will be the management of both colostrum and Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis, Subclinical Mastitis and Dry-Off decision making, dairy goat forages, succeeding in the Dry Doe period and housing and ventilation for dairy goats.
“Iowa ranks third in the nation for dairy goat production, and we are one of the top states for dairy goat educational programming,” said Fred Hall, also an ISU dairy specialist. “This program should reinforce that ranking and be extremely worthwhile for dairy goat producers to attend.”
The registration deadline is noon on December 8.