Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, is the floor manager for legislation to create a dairy processing and milk production innovation fund as well as a task force to examine establishing a college-level artisanal dairy processing program. Ingels’s original bill, HF2308 was amended, approved and renumbered HF2433 on Feb. 15 by the House Agricultural Committee. It is now before an Appropriations subcommittee.
DAIRY INNOVATION BILL’S
LOCAL CONNECTION
