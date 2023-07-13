As the city celebrates 150 years of existence, an Oelwein business has been serving customers for half of that time.
Kirk and Jo Thedens, owners of JoJo’s Dairy Queen, uncovered the 75-year discovery while researching past owners in planning their own 30th anniversary in the business.
The Thedens bought the Dairy Queen from John and Dorothy “Dot” Kunkle in July 1993. Jo recalled her husband came home one day and asked how she would like to operate a Dairy Queen. She said that sounded OK, and he responded that he bought one!
Kirk had previously worked in a health club.
“I went from a business that served about five percent of the population to one that served about 95 percent,” Kirk said, with a laugh.
To many in the area, the Kunkles were probably the most well-known of the Dairy Queen owners. They began leasing the tiny location on South Frederick, just south of Luigi’s Restaurant, in 1963, eventually purchasing the business.
C.D. Lee bought the franchise in 1947 and opened the Dairy Queen in 1948. Lee sold to H.R. and Alice Beenken, and then, in a banana-split-second, actually five minutes later according to record, Beenkens sold to E. A. and Georgia B. Von Fumetti. The famous Twin Cronnie sandwich evolved during the Fumetti ownership.
Kirk said that, according to what he has learned over the years, a member of the Fumetti family had taken a trip to Texas and came upon the sandwich while in the Longhorn State. The unique combination of roasted hot dog and chiliburger meat in a bun with condiments proved to be a great seller and continues to be on the menu today.
The Oelwein DQ is the only one nationwide to serve the Twin Cronnie. Jo said they still order their chili powder specially from the location in Texas.
The Fumettis operated the Dairy Queen on South Frederick from June 18, 1956 until leasing to the Kunkles, who later purchased it. When the Thedens bought it in 1993, it had walk-up windows, five part-time employees and was a seasonal business. They added a drive-through in 1994 along with twist-cone machines.
Then, in January 1998, they opened at the new location on Rock Island Road at Seventh Street SE. The building had been built in 1987 and was formerly a Pronto and then Kwik Star convenience store/gas station.
“I knew making the move over to the new highway would be a good business move for us and it was,” Kirk said.
The new store added 32 seats for indoor dining, along with ice cream cake sales and a full food menu. They now have 19 employees of which two are full-time. Their manager Dawn Harriman has been with them 12 years and in a coaching position with team members since 2012.
Jo and Kirk say they have been through ups and downs with the business but have remained constant with the goal to serve customers in the tradition expected of the famous Dairy Queen brand.
“We wholeheartedly appreciate all the support of the community and customers near and far, especially during COVID,” Jo said. “Having the drive-through window really saved us from being shut down completely and gave folks a place to go, also.”
To celebrate the Thedens’ 30th anniversary of JoJo’s Dairy Queen and Oelwein’s sesquicentennial, they are offering some great specials, including $1.50 hamburgers and $1.50 small cones on Saturday, July 15.
Next week, July 18-22, persons can buy one small cone at regular price and get the second one for 30 cents. The following week, July 23-29, the same deal will apply to small Misty Slushes, buy one and get the second for 30 cents. There may be other deals in the works, too.
The Thedens and staff look forward to seeing area folks as they celebrate their 30th anniversary, and any time you need Dairy Queen.