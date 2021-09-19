MANCHESTER — Dale Richard Manson, 66, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. He was born on October 8, 1954, in Manchester, the son of Russell Sickles and Delores (Glass) Manson. Dale was raised and educated in Manchester.
A rite of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with Deacon David Loecke officiating.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Because of COVID-19, masks are recommended at the funeral home.
Interment will be St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester.
On June 29, 1974, Dale was united in marriage to Charlene Liberman in Manchester. Four children were born to this union. Dale worked for C&D Construction for 38 years. For the past several years, he worked at Farmtek in Dyersville.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Charlene Manson; his three daughters, Tammy (John) Farrell of Waucoma, Heather (Dustin) Regenold of Cedar Falls, and Tesia Manson of Manchester; one granddaughter, Makayla Farrell; two brothers, Mike (LuAnn) Manson of Manchester and Pete (LeAnn) Manson of Hopkinton; one sister, Mary (Jose) Garcia of Blue Grass; and several nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Travis.
