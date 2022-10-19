Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221020_ol_obit_driscoll_celebration-img

Driscoll

OELWEIN – Dan Driscoll, 73, of Oelwein passed away Monday Oct. 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Evangelical Free Church in Oelwein with Pastor Bruce Klett officiating. A memorial fund has been established, www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Daniel Edward Roscoe Driscoll was born March 9, 1949, in Gregory, South Dakota, to parents Francis and Norma (Knapp) Driscoll. He graduated from Gregory High School with the class of 1967. Dan then attended the University of South Dakota at Vermillion and later attended Western Bible College in Denver, Colorado. On Feb. 28, 1971, he was united in marriage with Susan Evans in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Tags

Trending Food Videos