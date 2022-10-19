OELWEIN – Dan Driscoll, 73, of Oelwein passed away Monday Oct. 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Evangelical Free Church in Oelwein with Pastor Bruce Klett officiating. A memorial fund has been established, www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Daniel Edward Roscoe Driscoll was born March 9, 1949, in Gregory, South Dakota, to parents Francis and Norma (Knapp) Driscoll. He graduated from Gregory High School with the class of 1967. Dan then attended the University of South Dakota at Vermillion and later attended Western Bible College in Denver, Colorado. On Feb. 28, 1971, he was united in marriage with Susan Evans in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Dan Driscoll lived a life marked by God’s faithfulness and goodness to sinful man and by the grace of God he was able to finish the race well. He will be remembered for his steadfast service of his Savior, his love for the Word of God and his desire to see others know Jesus and walk in the power of the resurrection. He was a loving husband to Susan and their children and grandchildren.
He loved horses as a young man in South Dakota and was known for his large orange fro. As an old man he enjoyed woodworking and eating hot dogs, both of which had unintended consequences.
Dan pastored many churches all over Iowa and while those left on earth to remember Dan hold tight to the promise that “Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.” We also know that he leaves a gap in the hearts of many
people whom he shepherded over the course of a life well-lived.
Left to celebrate Dan’s life are his wife Susan; his children: Micah (Karna) Driscoll of Valparaiso, Indiana, Rebekah (Dan) Frank of Boise, Idaho, Benjamin (Kelly) Driscoll of Hazleton and Jessica (Katie) Driscoll of Denver, Colorado; his grandchildren: Serenity, James, Enoch, Caspian, Helen, Josiah, Ella, Vani, Hannah, Emma, Benjamin, Hunter, Gabriel, Madison and Jack; his sister Francie Johnson; his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.