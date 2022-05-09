At the Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday at the Oelwein Community Plaza, the little girls of Oelwein got to spend a night with their true first loves.
A father’s love is strong, and important, but a father doesn’t have to be just by birth. A father can come in a variety of forms — a brother, a guardian, an uncle or a grandpa.
In Oelwein’s first Daddy-Daughter dance since before the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a record showing of father role models treating their little ones to a night out with other girls their age.
“I think it is awesome seeing all the grandpas or uncles here, it doesn’t just have to be a dad to be the strong male in a girl’s life,” said Melissa Franzen a second-year volunteer. “Any man can be the strong supportive man in her life, related or not, every girl needs that, and it is really cool to see all the guys come out and be that for these girls.”
Next to Franzen stood Miss Oelwein Abigail Patrick, who was also volunteering at the event which had a previous spot in her heart.
“I love to see all the girls dressed up and it brings me joy to see the community coming together,” said Patrick. “When I was younger, I went to this with my stepdad, and he has raised me, so it has been one of the best experiences I have had.”
For the fathers and daughters, the hour was full of dancing, laughter and beautiful memories.
One father-daughter duo who were excited to attend were Justin Bundy and his daughter, Jordan.
“We really enjoy it. It is a good time to bond with your daughter and just have fun,” said Bundy. “It is amazing to see my beautiful daughter dress up and become a beautiful girl and to make memories and moments forever with her.”
Just before the event, a grand march was held showcasing all the father daughter duos, trios and possibly more.
“The grand march was really exciting, I have done this with my other four daughters, but this is the first time I have gotten to bring Jordan by herself,” said Bundy. “We are both matching tonight, and I am going to bring her back until she is old enough not to come, I love it.”
Bundy wants all fathers to know just how special the night really is for a father and daughter to spend together.
“Come out to the dance next year, bring your daughter. It is a good time for a father and daughter to bond and have fun together, as well as have fun with the other kids,” said Bundy. “I encourage you to bring your daughter and slow dance, fast dance, or just enjoy each other’s company.”
The Daddy-Daughter dance was sponsored by the Oelwein Chamber of Area and Development. This is the eighth year the event, which was canceled for two years because of COVID-19.
The event almost did not get put on because of a lack of ticket sales, however it seemed the night had plenty of attendees as the volunteers continued saying that it was a record attendance.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard estimated more than 160 fathers and daughters attended.