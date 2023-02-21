What’s being labeled by the National Weather Service (NWS) as a “multi-faceted and complex winter storm” will be moving into Fayette County on Wednesday, bringing with it the chance of snow along with heavy winds and significant ice accumulations.
According to a NWS winter weather message issued Tuesday morning, the first portion of the storm, which is forecasted to track north of the area, was expected to arrive late Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday morning, in which “a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester, Minnesota” could drop as much as 8 inches of fresh snow.
By Wednesday afternoon, meanwhile, “the second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north,” ushering in dangerous conditions “across the entire area,” the NWS report explains.
In anticipation of this weather event, which the NWS characterized as “HIGHLY impactful,” a winter storm watch, which includes Fayette, Clayton, Winneshiek and Allamakee Counties among others, has been issued and will be in effect from noon Wednesday through Thursday, concluding at 6 p.m.. Among the locations specifically noted in the watch area are Oelwein, Elkader, Waukon and Charles City.
Once the second portion of the storm arrives Wednesday afternoon, a mix of precipitation is anticipated, with a possibility of “total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches,” though the greatest threat will be posed by “ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch,” the NWS storm watch states. Strong winds are also expected with this storm, as well, which could reach as high as 40 miles per hour.
The storm’s dangerous mix of ice, snow and wind, meanwhile, increases the likelihood that it will pose hazards yet unseen in the region during this winter weather season. “Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and wind,” the storm watch explained. “Travel,” meanwhile, “could be nearly impossible,” while “areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”
In a related weather message, the NWS also noted the storm’s “highest ice accumulations” will be “along and south of U.S. Highway 18.”
“Avoid unnecessary travel and/or delay if you can,” the related message added.
The high temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday are anticipated to be around the freezing mark.
While the snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to relent by Thursday evening, the strong winds will persist into early Friday. Cold temperatures will also make a brief return, with a low of zero forecast for Thursday night.
Sun should return this weekend, however, with clear skies and temperatures in the mid-30s in the outlook for both days.