The August 17 Daily Register reported on a five-car pileup on the interstate (“Area motorists injured in 5-car pileup.”)
The four that were legally stopped can be thankful the fifth one that crashed into them was not a 96,000 pound big rig on which there is little or no speed enforcement. Few people know or realize how deadly it can be to be on the roads near or in front of such heavy machines, especially now after our Republican legislature gave favored status in the law to large trucks.
Also, most of those multi-vehicle pileups wouldn’t happen if they had kept the speed limit at 55 mph instead of increasing it.
Herman Lenz
Sumner