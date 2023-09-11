Oct. 18, 1950 — Sept. 9, 2023
FAYETTE — Darwin “Beezer” Conner, 72, of Fayette, died Saturday evening, Sept. 9, 2023, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette. Visitation will precede the service starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Darwin Eugene, son of Raymond and Marjorie (Shepard) Conner was born Oct. 18, 1950, at the hospital in West Union. He received his education in the Fayette Schools, graduating in 1968. Beezer worked for Pattison Sand Company in Fayette for many years and Profile Boat in Sumner, where he retired. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, buying old cars (fixing them up and selling), and was an excellent mechanic (was always tinkering on something).
Beezer is survived by many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Jojo.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers, Dennis, Donald, and Roger; sister, Melva Ray in infancy; and beloved dog, Delilah.