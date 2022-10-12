To ensure a majority of members are present at the October Oelwein School Board meeting, the district is moving the regular October meeting from Monday evening to Tuesday, Oct., 18 at 7 p.m., Superintendent Josh Ehn announced on Wednesday.
“In addition we will be meeting in the Middle School Band Room to accommodate a presentation from our fifth grade band members,” Ehn said. The single door to the north of the building directly west of the main sidewalk and entrance will be open for direct access to the band room.”