A Davenport social worker has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly establishing a personal relationship with a client.
Last November, the Iowa Board of Social Work charged Michelle Weltzin-Trainer with violating regulations that prohibit licensees from engaging in a nonsexual, dual relationship with a client – such as a social relationship, emotional relationship, employment relationship or a business association.
Another of the regulations Weltzin-Trainer was accused of violating prohibits a licensee from taking unfair advantage of a professional relationship, or exploiting others to further one’s own personal, religious, political or business interests.
At the time, the board didn’t disclose the alleged conduct that gave rise to the charges. Recently, the board entered into a settlement agreement with Weltzin-Trainer and publicly disclosed the basis for the charges.
According to the board, Weltzin-Trainer provided therapy to a client, using telehealth services, at some unspecified time in the past. She allegedly gave the client an article of clothing and asked the client to sew patches on it, went to the client’s home “for a movie night,” and, without the client’s permission, took an item from the client in order to repair it.
The board also alleges Weltzin-Trainer used the telehealth sessions to talk about herself rather than to address the client’s needs and told the client she would ask the client out under different circumstances.
The board alleges that in its discussions with Weltzin-Trainer, she denied the allegations “despite written evidence to the contrary.”
The board also alleges Weltzin-Trainer didn’t respond to certain board inquiries, didn’t comply with a subpoena for records and then let her license lapse.
The settlement agreement stipulates that Weltzin-Trainer cannot apply for reinstatement until she responds to the board’s inquiries, completes a comprehensive mental health and boundaries evaluation, completes a clinical practice review by a board-approved, independent social worker, and completes an educational course on professional boundaries.