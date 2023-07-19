June 18, 1945 — July 17, 2023
FAIRBANK— David Trimble, 78, of Fairbank passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
David Joseph Trimble was born in Oelwein on June 18, 1945 to Arvid and Bernice (Michels) Trimble. He graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1963 and from the Universal Trade Schools in Omaha in 1964. On July 30, 1966, he was united in marriage with Donna Yeager. Later, he owned and operated Trimble’s Body Shop and Used Car Sales in Fairbank, as well as the Laundry Basket. Dave also served his country honorably in the National Guard from 1967-1973.
Dave enjoyed spending time with family, camping, classic cars, stock car racing with his son Danny, watching westerns and cruising around with Donna in their classic truck.
Left to celebrate Dave’s life are his wife Donna; his children Darin Trimble (Annette) of Bennington, NE, Dodi Nissen (Jason) of Fairbank, Danny Trimble (Katie) of Fairbank, and Desiree Trimble of Waterloo; his grandchildren Addie Nissen of Fairbank, Kaitlin Trimble (Stephen Church) of Waterloo and Sam Nissen (Natalie Jones) of Fairbank; his sisters-in-law Glenda Brandt, Dorothy Yeager and Susan Vilmain of Fairbank; and his brother-in-law Gordie Yeager of Fairbank.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arvid and Bernice Trimble; his grandson Jared Trimble (their angel in Heaven); his brothers Richard and Robert Trimble; his mother and father-in-law Glenn and Wilma Yeager; his sisters-in-law Beatrice Thompson and Carol Wilson; and his brother-in-law Don Brandt.
A memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to River Hills Schools in Cedar Falls, the SADS Foundation or the Iowa Donor Network. The Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.