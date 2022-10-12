When you woke up this morning did you have a roof over your head? Food for today? Warm clothes?
Many around our country and our world do not have these necessary items each day. Mary Davis, an Ingathering board member of Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church, gave a program about the MidWest Mission Distribution Center near Chatham and Pawnee, Illinois. Mary, her husband Harvey, and many others from this area have gone to the center to help pack items from the mission contributions from the annual Ingathering that is held the first Saturday in November throughout Iowa. Items are packed into collections of kits: Personal Dignity, Student, Layette, Birthing, and Feminine Hygiene.
“The purpose of Mission Ingathering is to show the love of Christ to the world’s people by ministering to their needs and to work together as a community to collect as many donations as possible,” Mary read.
Since opening for ministry in 2000, MidWest Mission has been showing God’s love in practical ways through the distribution of disaster relief supplies, education, health, and micro-business assistance meeting basic human needs around the world and around the corner. A “hands-on” mission experience is provided to those who serve at MidWest Mission which brings hope to those receiving supplies.
MidWest’s mission is to bring the hearts and hands of God’s people together to transform resources into humanitarian relief. MidWest Mission distributes its kits, resources, and supplies after receiving a request. The supplies are sent locally, nationally and internationally to those in need during times of crisis. All supplies are given free of charge regardless of gender, race or religion.
Midwest Mission connects with local aid organizations by redirecting items that are received that do not meet kit requirements. Midwest Mission is one of eight cooperating depots in the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) Supply Network. Midwest Mission distributes UMCOR supplies in response to disasters within the United States. For more information contact www.midwestmission.org.
Mary Davis shared items that have been made by the Hazleton United Methodist Church Women that are to be sent to the Ingathering this year. School bags with supplies are one of the top items people like to make and donate. Blankets of Love can be made from cotton fabric and provide much needed warmth and protection for recipients all over the world. Mary noted that monetary donations are accepted as well.
In 2021, $5.9M in supplies were sent in 256 domestic and 33 international shipments. Supplies are prayed over multiple times while packed and prayer cards are in each kit. These resources give hope and empowerment to those they reach.
Chapter CL P.E.O. meeting was conducted by President Diane King following the program. Chaplain Linda Jensen shared Isaiah 43:1-3 followed by the Lord’s Prayer.
Kenna Meisgeier, the chapter’s Star Scholarship winner, sent an email to keep us informed about her college life. Kenna stated, “I am doing absolutely amazing!” She shared her summer activities of working 10-12 hour days at a NE Iowa Dairy farm, spending her time doing chores, spoiling the girls (dairy cows), tending her gardens, and taking care of chickens and pigs! She was living a dream plus she also took an online class of chemistry — was not fun — but she passed. Kenna has now taken a part time job at the ISU dairy farm. She also got into a program called DairyCY, which is a farm management program. She is currently working on a new housing project designed specifically for Jersey calves. Kenna is working on an internship for this coming summer, working on a farm in the area that has Lely technology which means robotic milking, automated calf feeders, vector feeding system and more. Kenna is taking 20 credits, which includes statistics, genetics, microbiology, issues in animal science public speaking among other normal college activities. Kenna shares that her schedule is perfectly balance, so she can still get time to run, go hiking, study and get her beloved eight hours of sleep at night.
Beth Kerr and Carol Piper shared delicious desserts and beverages.
The next Chapter CL, P.E.O. meeting will be 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Oelwein Public Library. The Oelwein area community is Invited at 6 p.m. to a program “Historical Fiction: Bringing the Story in Hi(story) to Life” by Jocelyn Green. Refreshments will be furnished by P.E.O. members following the program. Jocelyn has written several books and the Oelwein Public Library has them available for check out.