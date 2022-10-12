Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

When you woke up this morning did you have a roof over your head? Food for today? Warm clothes?

Many around our country and our world do not have these necessary items each day. Mary Davis, an Ingathering board member of Iowa Conference of the United Methodist Church, gave a program about the MidWest Mission Distribution Center near Chatham and Pawnee, Illinois. Mary, her husband Harvey, and many others from this area have gone to the center to help pack items from the mission contributions from the annual Ingathering that is held the first Saturday in November throughout Iowa. Items are packed into collections of kits: Personal Dignity, Student, Layette, Birthing, and Feminine Hygiene.

Tags

Trending Food Videos