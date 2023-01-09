Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230110_ol_news_avelo
Courtesy Avelo Airlines

Those planning to be among the first this winter to utilize Avelo Airlines’ service connecting Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) and Orlando will have a bit longer to wait before touching down in sunny central Florida.

In a joint Saturday news release, Avelo Air explained that DBQ “reported today it was unable to secure the necessary Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approval of its airport security plan in time for next week’s inauguration of Avelo Airlines’ new service between DBQ and Orlando.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos