Those planning to be among the first this winter to utilize Avelo Airlines’ service connecting Dubuque Regional Airport (DBQ) and Orlando will have a bit longer to wait before touching down in sunny central Florida.
In a joint Saturday news release, Avelo Air explained that DBQ “reported today it was unable to secure the necessary Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approval of its airport security plan in time for next week’s inauguration of Avelo Airlines’ new service between DBQ and Orlando.”
Lacking this approval, Avelo’s initial flight from Dubuque, scheduled for Jan. 11, has been cancelled, the airline reported, with those customers being provided a full refund as well as a $400 check, which, it explained, “they can combine with their refund to purchase a ticket on a different airline.”
In addition, those customers have also been given a $200 Travel Fund credit which can be utilized for future Avelo flights.
“The security of our customers, employees and aviation system remains our top priority,” DBQ Airport Director Todd Dalsing said. “Despite our best efforts to secure approvals for our DBQ Airport Security Program, additional time is needed. We are working with TSA to resolve this as quickly as possible. This delay was not Avelo’s fault, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this situation has created for Avelo’s Customers.”
Avelo, which plans to contact those scheduled for the Wednesday flight directly, is also engaged in seeking alternative airports through which it might offer “its twice-weekly DBQ flights beginning next Saturday (January 14) until DBQ secures its TSA certification. Avelo will contact its Customers affected by this airport switch prior to departure,” according to the airline.
“This is frustrating news for Avelo Customers, and our team is working closely with DBQ officials to get this situation resolved as soon as possible,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “It is unfortunate our initial Customers will experience this inconvenience – which is why helping them get to Orlando and making this right for them is our top priority.”
“We are optimistic the airport will secure their necessary TSA certification soon,” Levy added, “so we can move forward with providing our Customers with the convenient and smooth travel experience from DBQ they expect.”