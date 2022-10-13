As part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 2022 National Take Back Initiative, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Independence Police Department, will offer a collection site where area residents can discard unused, expired, or unwanted drugs and medications. The collection will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Independence. Medication intended for pets can also be dropped off.
The collection of sharps and needles is not part of this effort, though these items, if placed in puncture-resistant containers, will be accepted for the sake of participant convenience, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.