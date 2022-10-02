Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ash tree removal resumes today

The emerald ash bore has raised havoc with ash trees across Iowa and the Oelwein community has not been spared from this devastating pest.

Over the past two years or more, the insect has worked its way into the ash trees of Oelwein’s urban canopy and the once beautiful shade trees can be seen dying off at a rapid pace.

