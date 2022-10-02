The emerald ash bore has raised havoc with ash trees across Iowa and the Oelwein community has not been spared from this devastating pest.
Over the past two years or more, the insect has worked its way into the ash trees of Oelwein’s urban canopy and the once beautiful shade trees can be seen dying off at a rapid pace.
The city is working to take down the dead trees along boulevards. Tree removal begins today, Oct. 3, with emphasis on dead ash trees. There will be a break the week of Oct. 10 and finishing the week of Oct. 17.
Oelwein Public Works Director Vic Kane said work resumes along Fourth Avenue NE and crews will work in an easterly direction.
“We will enter the southeast section starting at Eastline Road and work west,” Kane reported. “We are estimating running out of funding somewhere along Fifth Avenue SE.”
Kane advises residents and drivers watch for the approach of the crews and do not park around the dead trees.
“Please allow us plenty of room for tree removal and clean up,” he said.
“The complete loss of ash trees on the city boulevards and homeowners’ private property has destroyed more trees than the combined totals of numerus storms over the years,” Kane said.
The rapid rate of loss combined with several bouts of storm damage has also strained the city’s resources over the last few years and affected the efficiency in removing the boulevard trees in a timely, safe, and manageable manner.
dead ash trees are easy to spot and are already on the city’s list for removal. If persons have other species of boulevard trees that have become damaged, they are asked to contact the city. The Public Works Department will assess the tree and address any imminent dangers.
“It is our hope to have them all cleared in next fall’s removal,” Kane said. “Once we have this crisis under control, we will resume the normal trimming and care of our tree canopy. We thank the community for their patience.”
Kane reminds residents with ash or any species of trees in their yards, the city does not remove trees from private property. Persons who have a tree needing attention can choose from several contractors able to do this work.
He recommends persons educate and prepare for this process as it may be necessary to build funds to afford the removal.
“With the proximity to buildings or utility lines some trees can get pricey to remove. The contractors are also busy due to the even larger number of trees located in yards throughout the city.,” Kane said. “We recommend you get several quotes to compare, asking about experience and insurance coverage. This will limit mishaps, provide best cost estimates, and show liability coverages while offering differing timelines.”
As for the trees along the city’s boulevards, Kane said his department hopes to clear the last of the dead ash trees in the southeast and southwest quadrants in the fall of 2023.