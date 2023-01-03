Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig reminds farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this past fall to apply for the state’s Crop Insurance Discount Program. Eligible Iowans can receive a $5 per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums. The deadline to apply is Friday, Jan. 13.

In its sixth year, the program has helped increase cover crop acreage across the state. Iowa has approximately three million acres of cover crops, a conservation practice that improves soil structure, enhances permeability and holds phosphorus and nitrogen in place.

