Regarding the U.S. Senate’s recent action to prevent a rail strike:

The ongoing uncertainty over the last weeks and months has been disruptive and problematic. A robust, effective, and efficient rail industry should benefit all Americans. President Biden could and should have done more to ensure a fair deal – for workers and all Americans. This is another example of President Biden failing. He passed the buck to Congress, and sold out our rail workers.

