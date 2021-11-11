An 80-year-old Quasqueton man’s body was recovered Tuesday morning from the Wapsinicon River north of a bridge in town, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, which released his name on Thursday.
The cause of death for Michael John Wheeler, has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results. This incident remains under investigation.
After Wheeler’s body was found, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying was no reason to believe foul play is involved.
A fisherman called 911 Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. to report the body in the river just north of the bridge in Quasqueton.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Quasqueton Fire Department, AMR Ambulance and the Buchanan County Medical Examiner.