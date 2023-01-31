Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

John Roete’s good letter in the Register on Jan. 28 about “Elected officials lack morals” moves me to write.

We are living in an age when the ability to lie and deceive is thought to be a positive thing. People want to and will believe lies if such lies are for something they are in favor of.

Tags

Trending Food Videos