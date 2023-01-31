John Roete’s good letter in the Register on Jan. 28 about “Elected officials lack morals” moves me to write.
We are living in an age when the ability to lie and deceive is thought to be a positive thing. People want to and will believe lies if such lies are for something they are in favor of.
We have seen that with the big lie about “voter fraud and a stolen election” because Republicans hate the Democrats. And “George Floyd died from fentanyl, not because Chauvin shut off his air and blood supply,” because some people (even those who think they are Christian) hate Blacks.
The Bible foretold that “deceivers will be deceived” in Second Timothy 3, verse 13, and see what Revelation 21, verse 8 says about “liars.”
The person who spewed out that big lie about “voter fraud” has a great following of worshipers that believe he is “God.”
That attack on Paul Pelosi is just one more example of the violence in the Trump worshipers. Pelosi should have had a gun and filled that attacker/intruder with lead. I never hear of any Democrats going crazy because one of theirs lost an election.