The mittens were soft and thick, like a comfy sweater for a cold winter’s night.
There is a reason for that.
Mary Ellen Brandt made the mittens from sweaters she bought this summer at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church rummage sale on the other side of Oelwein.
“I can usually get three or four out of a sweater,” she said.
The mittens were in the craft sale that is a new addition to the Grace United Methodist Church Fall Bazaar, which continues from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Most of the crafts were created to brighten homes, such as candles, Christmas decorations, a stop sign table and kitchen chairs reusing old metal tractor seats.
Brandt noted that her husband, Rodney, did the welding on those.
The bazaar opened on Friday and is a fundraiser for maintenance on the church, said Shirley Derr, one of its organizers. It is in its fourth or fifth year and the craft sale was added to a rummage sale and bake sale.
“It has taken all of us to pull it together,” Derr said.
Church members had been getting ready for the bazaar since July, she added. For many that meant gathering at the church Tuesdays and Thursdays to work on crafts for the sale, as well as on their own at home.
The inventory at the sale includes wall hangings of wood and cloth, plush Halloween and Christmas decorations, a squirrel feeder complete with its own easy chair, plant stands, candy dishes and more.
And, although not among the selection on Friday, Brandt said she has mittens made from yak and alpaca sweaters as well.