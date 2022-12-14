As the state’s 2022 shotgun deer seasons come to a close this weekend, a combination of factors have come together to make this December’s hunts, especially during the in-progress second season (Dec. 10-18), less successful than many had hoped, according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Chris Jones.
Jones, whose assigned territory includes Fayette and Bremer Counties, noted that, while “most of the deer tags sold in Fayette County were for the first shotgun season,” the second season has been even more challenging and less eventful than usual. “The weather has been terrible,” he explained, alluding to the area’s recent fog and rain, which has both hampered hunters in the field and kept others indoors entirely. “It’s been pretty slow,” Jones added.
Aside from the weather, his conversations with hunters have pointed to another reason for the limited success this December, one which, to a degree, is beyond the ability of hunters to control. In speaking with multiple groups, Jones said, it sounded as though they were “missing out on seeing any bucks.”
For many hunters, the allure of bagging a trophy male, complete with an impressive set of sweeping antlers, is one of the primary draws attracting them to participate in the shotgun season. And while the area appears to have plenty of these bigger bucks, ones which Jones described in greater detail as typically being three-to-four year old “mature deer,” these animals have been difficult to locate. “They just weren’t seeing them,” he said.
On the positive side, Jones also reported that local hunting accidents, like trophy bucks being harvested, have also been few and far between.
With the shotgun deer season concluding on Sunday, a little time does remain during which hunters might change their luck. However, given the current conditions and the season’s trend, a significant surge in the number of deer harvested does not seem in the offing.
“It’s hard to hunt deer when you can’t see them,” Jones said, “and we can’t see a thing right now.”
While the minds of many in Fayette County are on the deer hunt, a recent focus has been placed on another plentiful animal common to the local landscape: raccoons.
In recent years, Iowa’s raccoon population has witnessed a remarkable expansion. According to the summary findings of the state DNR’s 2022 Iowa Spring Spotlight Survey, raccoons in Iowa have increased from just over 2,400 in 2006 to nearly 6,500 in 2022. Most of this growth, meanwhile, has occurred quite recently, with raccoon numbers ballooning from 3,695 in 2017 to the current 2022 number approaching 7,000; a closer look at the data also reveals an increase of 23 percent in just the last year.
Such growth has not escaped the notice of state legislators, as a current bill in the Iowa House would loosen restrictions on killing “nuisance” raccoons outside of the brief hunting season currently in place.
In Fayette County, as in much of rural Iowa, the animal’s numbers have blossomed, Jones explained. “We have an excess of raccoons,” he said, a reality stemming primarily from the animal’s lack of natural predators as well as the dearth of individuals interested in harvesting them. “Nobody is trapping them,” Jones said, “because the fur market collapsed.”
Indeed, with the use of real fur in clothing and other items having fallen off dramatically, the price trappers might expect for a raccoon pelt has dipped accordingly, in some cases, by as much as 90% when compared to prices several decades ago. Alluding, as well, to the cost of gas as a concern for some, Jones offered a bleak outlook on the status of local trapping.
“It’s a dead thing right now,” he observed.
With the absence of trapping, and the lack of natural predators across the state, the abundance of raccoons has led to rampant illness locally, Jones noted. While rabies is not currently a problem in Fayette County, “there is a lot of distemper going through the population right now,” he said, an issue exacerbated by their seemingly unchecked growth.
Barring significant changes, it may be difficult to envision the raccoon population changing dramatically in the near future, though the concluding thoughts of Jones did shed some light on additional factors related to the raccoons’ surge.
“Their population ebbs and flows based on weather and humans,” he said.