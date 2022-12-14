Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

As the state’s 2022 shotgun deer seasons come to a close this weekend, a combination of factors have come together to make this December’s hunts, especially during the in-progress second season (Dec. 10-18), less successful than many had hoped, according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Chris Jones.

Jones, whose assigned territory includes Fayette and Bremer Counties, noted that, while “most of the deer tags sold in Fayette County were for the first shotgun season,” the second season has been even more challenging and less eventful than usual. “The weather has been terrible,” he explained, alluding to the area’s recent fog and rain, which has both hampered hunters in the field and kept others indoors entirely. “It’s been pretty slow,” Jones added.

