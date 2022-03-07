JESUP — Joe Smeins is quick to point out they’ve all experienced it.
Nick Donlea (1999, 2016, coach) and Brock Sabers (1999 player, 2016 coach) both experienced Jesup’s previous two state tournament journeys. Smeins was the head coach in 2016.
This time, though, another brother joins the fraternity.
Rodney Ciesielski was the starting point guard during the J-Hawks’ 2016 quarterfinal appearance, the 67-48 loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck. It was his senior season, just as the 1999 loss came in Sabers’ senior season.
Ciesielski scored 11 points on 5 for 8 shooting, with five rebounds and two steals while playing alongside Tyler Lienau, current senior center Carson Lienau’s older brother.
“He always had a knack for — it wasn’t always the prettiest thing in the world, playing-wise,” Smeins smiled, while Ciesielski chuckled, “That is true.”
“But the knowledge, being in the right spot — sometimes it was a little unorthodox in how he got there,” Smeins picked back up, “but as he got older, especially when we made that run to state, (Ciesielski) was basically like having a coach on the floor.”
Ciesielski has spent three years on Smeins’ staff, and the night of Feb. 26 — Jesup’s substate championship — immediately brough back the memories of his senior season.
“When we came back to cut down the nets after Saturday night’s big win, (sophomore) Jack Miller comes up to me,” Ciesielski said. “‘Hey you remember doing this?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah, as a matter of fact I do.’
“The I wake up Sunday morning and Facebook memories popped up. Six years ago, to that day, we won over at the McLeod Center.”
Jesup beat Janesville on Feb. 27. 2016 at Northern Iowa’s McLeod Center to clinch its previous state tournament berth.
“When we had an open position (on staff in 2019-20) it was a no-brainer,” Smeins said of hiring his former point guard. “He knows what we’re doing, knows our system and the guys respect him. That’s No. 1.
“And he knows what he’s talking about, for the most part.”
Both noted Ciesielski represents just one more person the current squad has grown up watching guide previous programs.
“It makes it a luxury for the players,” Ciesielski said. “We have a good background on what it takes to get down there and the experience of being there.
“It’s a little different feeling, obviously, (me) being older. But the excitement is still there the same way. Just like as if I was playing.”