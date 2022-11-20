Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Community Thanksgiving was held Sunday, Nov. 20, in the high school cafeteria. It was a free meal for everyone who attended, made possible through generous donations from Dollar Fresh, Fareway, Pizza Ranch, Iowa Food Hub, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Century 21 and many others.

Oelwein Superintendent of Schools Josh Ehn was in on the preparation and serving of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. He said they invited the whole community to the meal, but had no idea how many would actually attend.

