The Oelwein Community Thanksgiving was held Sunday, Nov. 20, in the high school cafeteria. It was a free meal for everyone who attended, made possible through generous donations from Dollar Fresh, Fareway, Pizza Ranch, Iowa Food Hub, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Century 21 and many others.
Oelwein Superintendent of Schools Josh Ehn was in on the preparation and serving of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. He said they invited the whole community to the meal, but had no idea how many would actually attend.
“We had 30 turkeys weighing 25-30 pounds each, so we cooked about 800 pounds of turkey on Saturday,” Ehn said. “We utilized the five ovens at the Oelwein Middle School kitchen to cook the turkeys and brought the food to the high school kitchen for serving.”
Ehn said volunteers put in about 11 hours on Saturday preparing for the Sunday meal, all put together with community volunteers.
“That is the premise, it’s all about community. No single organization — it was all about coming together. We are from all over, like a melting pot of people, that make up this community and that is how the community Thanksgiving meal was presented,” Ehn said.
Tony, an Oelwein resident, held his plate
of food with both hands as he left the serving line and headed for a seat in the dining room.
“This looks really good. I can’t wait to taste it,” he said.
Seven members of the Close family from Hazleton sat down to a meal together in the cafeteria Sunday.
“Everything was really good,” said Barb Close. “And there was plenty to eat.”
“This was a very nice idea,” said Stephen Close. “I hope a lot of people come out. We enjoyed it.”
Local couple Trisha Harner and Tom Seago walked the few blocks from their place to the high school for Sunday’s meal.
“This is really delicious,” Tom said. “I’m glad we came today.”
“This is perfect for just the two of us,” Trisha said. “I couldn’t even eat all of mine, so I will take it home for later.”
In typical Thanksgiving tradition, the big screen TV in the cafeteria was showing football, so even football fans didn’t have to tear themselves away from the game to come to the meal. There were a few who took advantage of it a ate at the tables closer to the screen.
Volunteer Beth Fish said they were prepared to feed at least 500, and although they might not see that many by the end of the four-hour event, she said there had been a steady flow of people either dining in or taking meals to go.
There were many “thank you” and “delicious” comments from those attending.