Sept. 2, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS — Dellores “Dee” A. Simpson, 81, passed away Saturday Sept. 2, 2023, at St Lukes Transitional Care Center.
Dee was born to Wallace “Wally” and Bessie (Arp) Steffen. She is survived by husband Jerry L Simpson, son Michael Simpson (Alissa), daughters Shelly (Shelby) Simpson and Sue (Terry) Grimm; brother, Leo (Joan) Steffen; brother-in-law Frank Boedeker; and grandchildren, Adam (Kendra) Simpson, Ryan (Kenzie) Simpson, Spencer Grimm (Katie McCoy), Madee (Jon) Boss; Dee’s “bestie” Cindy Hilsabeck; and many loved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deanna Boedeker; nephew Craig Boedeker.
Dee was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She always put others first while fighting against many ailments. She loved painting, playing scrabble, sitting in the sun, and visiting with guests and family.
Cremation was held privately. Dee’s life will be celebrated at the Maynard Community Hall in Maynard, on Friday, Sept. 29, from 3 – 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, (so Jerry does not have to water them), memorials and cards may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com.