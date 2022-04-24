ARLINGTON — Iowa governor candidate Deidre DeJear, D-Des Moines, said Iowans are asking for better education, economic policy and mental health care, when she addressed the Fayette County Democrats at a meet-event Saturday at county attorney candidate Nathan Lien’s farm in Arlington.
“You’re not asking for too much,” DeJear, a Drake University journalism graduate, told the more than 30 attendees, some who drove from Winneshiek, Chickasaw and Black Hawk counties.
DeJear came to Iowa from Mississippi by way of Oklahoma. She met a rancher who was also from Oklahoma, where they own 30 head of cattle. Although not a farmer, she considers herself “in ag.” She is also a businesswoman. One of her ventures, Caleo Enterprises is based on the Latin for “ignite,” with a focus on communication and project development.
“That business has gone on to help more than 1,000 business owners throughout the state, including in the pandemic,” DeJear said.
EDUCATION
Brain drain has meant for Iowa that teachers and students are leaving the workforce for other states, she said, and that outpacing Iowa in population growth are its neighbors, Kansas and Minnesota.
She proposed investing to “restore the voices of our educators” and restore access to 3-4 year-old “pre-kindergarten.”
“Right now, parents are guaranteed 10 hours a week,” she said of preschool. “Over the last two years, we’ve lost more than 40 percent of our childcare providers in the state.
Parents, she said, are deciding whether to work or stay home based on personal economics.
K-12 will continue to prepare students for college, she said.
“But if they happen to want to get a job — just one job should be enough,” she said. She recently spoke to Iowa students “uninterested in staying in Iowa” whose parents work two or three jobs to get by.
She advocated getting trade programs back into high schools, listing construction, early childhood development and FFA.
ECONOMY
Another component of worker retention, DeJear said, is compensation.
“We’re losing folks,” she said, “to surrounding states because we can’t pay a competitive wage.”
She empathized with the challenges of farmers and small business-owners.
Iowa, she said, has more than 50,000 small business owners that employ up to 19 people. Small businesses provide jobs for more than half the state’s workforce.
DeJear criticized the governor for having allocated $208 million to Apple in August 2017 to build two data storage centers and create 50 jobs.
“Imagine if we had taken that $208 million and poured it into small businesses for jobs across the state, the impact that would make,” she said.
MENTAL HEALTH CARE
Rural patients have to drive 40 miles or more for care, and urban patients, despite living near hospitals, cannot always get the mental health care they need, DeJear said.
“This state should have had six mental health care access points by July of last year,” DeJear said. “Instead we have two,” in Linn and Johnson counties.
She wants to improve wait times, saying said an eastern Iowa person with an acute mental health need was told to wait six months or drive six hours across the state for an open bed. Iowa, she said, has 100 state beds with a population over 3 million; whereas New Hampshire has 300 state beds.
“We see an increase in substance abuse, domestic violence, people taking their lives,” she said. “We don’t need any more evidence, we just need somebody with the willpower to do something about it.
“You heard from your future county attorney (referencing candidate Nathan Lien), our cops are becoming quasi mental-health-care practitioners. That’s not what they signed up for. Our prisons are becoming quasi mental-health-care facilities.
“The exacerbation of mental health (needs) after COVID is something we can no longer ignore,” she said.
For a solution, DeJear pointed to the more than $1 billion surplus estimated to be in the taxpayer relief fund by fiscal year-end, June 30.
“That’s a rainy day fund and we know it’s raining in this state,” DeJear said.
She recommended using this to fund mental health care centers opening or fund education more.