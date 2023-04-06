Though the current legislative session has been dominated by the concerns of the Republican majority, Democrats in the Iowa House Wednesday introduced five bills they claimed would help provide much-needed relief from the mounting cost of living pressures experienced by ordinary Iowans.
“Today, Iowa House Democrats introduced a legislative policy package to lower costs for Iowans as a part of the People Over Politics agenda,” House Democratic leaders announced in a social media post.
The bills, the post explained, are intended to “put more money in the pockets of Iowans,” and would collectively “expand access to high-quality, affordable childcare, create more affordable housing options…, prevent employers from refusing to pay promised wages, lower costs of prescription drugs for Iowans, expand the use of renewable energy to lower utility costs (and) freeze tuition at state universities and community colleges to relieve the burden on college students.”
Of the proposals, three would lend relief by way of tax credits, which would include a child and dependent care credit for families earning less than $250,000; the renewal of a 2021 Solar Tax Credit focused on lowering utility costs; and establishing a program that provides affordable housing credits.
“All of these things can easily be taken up by the Legislature in a bipartisan fashion at any time,” Konfrst said, at a Wednesday press conference. “And seeing as there’s no debate happening in the Senate this week, and two days of no debate in the House, it appears to me we have plenty of time to get this work done.”
Also included are proposals freezing tuition at all three of Iowa’s public Regents universities and introducing a cap on insulin prices lower than the current federal one. The issue of ongoing labor underpayments, which Ankeny Democratic Representative Molly Buck indicated affects one in seven Iowans, was also addressed in the proposed legislation, a portion of which calls for the state’s Commissioner of Labor to focus more attention on reports of wage theft.
“Let’s give families a break, and let’s make sure that the Legislature does our job to fully fund our Regents institutions and our community colleges,” Konfrst said, regarding the focus on freezing tuition, legislation which also calls for additional state funding for the state’s public colleges and universities.
Given the Democrats’ minority status, the chances of the proposals being considered by the House’s Republican leadership appear slim, however, a probable fate that Konfrst said she would work to overcome.
“We spent a lot of time doing things that appease the right-wing base and appease a minority of Iowans,” Konfrst said, according to an Iowa Capital Dispatch report. “Let’s get to work for everyday Iowans, and the majority of Iowans who want lower costs. We can come together and do this. This shouldn’t be partisan.”