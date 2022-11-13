Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.

After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both projected to win their races and return to Washington next year.

