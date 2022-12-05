Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, though New Hampshire would maintain an early role and vote just a week after South Carolina. President Joe Biden, who in 2020 didn’t win a primary until South Carolina, had requested the major shakeup in the party’s presidential nomination process.

