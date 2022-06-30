DES MOINES — They are coming BACK! The 2022 Iowa State Fair Demolition Derby full of crashing and big time chaotic destruction is set for Saturday, Aug. 20. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the event starts at 11:00 a.m. in the new Elwell Family Park on the northwest corner of the Fairgrounds.
General admission adult advance tickets are $15 ($20 during the Fair); children (2-11 years old) advance tickets are $10 ($15 during the Fair). Pit (ages 10+) admission tickets are $25 each.
Tickets on sale at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849. All advance ticket prices are good until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Thanks to a generous donation by Denny and Candy Elwell, the first phase of Elwell Family Park was completed in time for the 2021 Fair. Phase two for the 2022 Iowa State Fair includes additional bleachers and covered seating. Short course UTV and ATV racing (Aug. 13) will join the Demolition Derby (Aug. 20) and the Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pulls, sponsored by Titan Tires, maker of Goodyear Farm Tires (Aug. 16 and 17) in the Elwell Family Park this year. Tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org.