A dozen Democrats have introduced a proposal to amend the Iowa Constitution protecting reading materials against government bans. It calls for establishing a “Right to Read.”
The resolution was introduced on Friday by Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Johnson County; Charlie McConkey, D-Pottawattamie County; Rep. Bob Kressig, D-Black Hawk County, Rep. Steven Hansen, D-Woodbury County; Rep. Monica Kurth, D-Scott County; Rep. Dave Williames, D-Black Hawk County; Rep. Ross Willburn, D-Story County; Rep. Reacy Ehlert, D-Linn County; Rep. Sharon Sue Steckman, D-Cerro Gordo; Rep. Rick L. Olson, D-Polk County; Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Story County; and Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-Johnson County.
The explanation attached to the legislation says the amendment would prohibit the General Assembly from “making any law that restricts the books or other written materials used to instruct students in elementary, schools, secondary schools, universities or any other educational institution.”
It also “prohibits the General Assembly from making any law that restricts the books or other written materials available to students in the libraries of any elementary school, secondary school, university or any other educational institution.”
Certain books have become targets for Republicans and Gov. Kim Reynolds in her Condition of the State said some public school educators are pushing their worldview and teaching from inappropriate material.
“The problem has been building for some time, but parents are no longer in the dark,” she said in her address.
She added: “We live in a free country with free expression. But there’s a difference between shouting vulgarities from a street corner and assigning them as required classroom reading. There’s a difference between late-night cable TV and the school library.
“If school boards and administrators refuse to understand that — if they believe the classroom is about pushing their worldview—then we’re on the wrong path.
“So to the parents who are listening tonight, who are frustrated with what’s happening: Know that I and members of this legislature have heard you loud and clear. Enough is enough. Parents matter, and we’re going to make sure you stay in charge of your child’s education.”
She went on to say all schools should be required to publish what they’re teaching.
”There’s no reason to hide it — at least no good reason,” she said.
”The same goes for the books in the library. Parents should know what their kids have access to, and they should have a timely process to address their concerns. Because when our parents are fully informed, they can make informed choices.”
Responding to the governors’ comments on Twitter, Oelwein Community Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn posted the link oelweinschools.com/academics/ and said, “We do! Here’s our full curriculum AND our full library.”
Ehn also encouraged parents to be engaged enough with their children’s education to have conversations will them about the books they read.