Dec. 11, 1956 — Sept. 7, 2023
WASHOUGAL, Washington — Dennis J. Campbell, 66, of Washougal, passed away with his family present on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. He was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Oelwein, to parents James M. and Etta J. (Pritchard) Campbell. Dennis had been diagnosed with dementia some six years ago. Survivors include his wife, Penny and sons, Joseph, Corey, Casey and Forrest, four grandchildren, his father James M. Campbell, and his brother Craig S. (Barbara) Campbell, along with brother-in-law Jon Bernander, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life at his home church in Washougal, is being planned for a later date.