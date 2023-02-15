Feb. 15, 2023
OELWEIN — Dennis J. Lau, 68, of Oelwein, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Feb. 15, 2023
OELWEIN — Dennis J. Lau, 68, of Oelwein, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.