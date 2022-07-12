David Strabala, DDS, has joined the staff of West Union and Oelwein Dental Associates. The Riverside, Iowa, native joins Dr. Clint Ambroson, Dr. Abbey Ambroson and Dr. Adam Kruger in serving the two communities.
“Growing up in Riverside, David appreciates the values and connections a small town has to offer,” said Dr. Clint Ambrosen. “We are thrilled to have him serving in both offices. David will bring some new perspectives to both offices in the field of dentistry, which is why we recruited him. We were looking for someone that values rural Iowa and strives to stay educated and up to date with evidence-based dentistry, which the University of Iowa strongly encourages and teaches.”
“Care that is centered around the patient is my top priority,” said Strabala. “I hope to provide my patients with a great dental experience. Whether it’s fillings, crowns or replacement options, eliminating disease, or providing esthetic options to enhance a smile, our team will work to improve the oral health of all patients.”
Strabala was drawn to the field of dentistry because the career provided a unique blend of the arts and sciences, while also providing people health care. After earning a bachelor’s degree in human physiology, he graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry with his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in June 2022. Strabala served most of the past two years in the university’s highly regarded clinical programming.
Following his recent graduation, Strabala hoped to remain in Iowa and searched for a practice that offered “true” general dentistry to its patients. After connecting with doctors Clint and Abbey Ambroson, Strabala and his wife, Kristen, a New Hampton native, toured the offices of West Union and Oelwein Dental Associates.
“Both offices offer a variety of treatments that are great for the patients,” Strabala noted. “I was very impressed by the office’s emphasis on technology and staying on the cutting edge of dentistry, which is not an easy task for small town dental offices. After exploring the communities, we were impressed with all that northeast Iowa has to offer. A visit to Euphoria Coffee in West Union definitely helped to seal the deal.”
Strabala enjoys exercising, watching Iowa football and basketball games, trying new craft beers, caring for plants and reading “Motor Trend” magazine. He and Kristen are expecting their first child in November.
Dr. Strabala is currently working at Oelwein Dental Associates Mondays-Wednesdays, and West Union Dental Associates on Thursdays.
“It’s only been a short time, but the entire staff has been extremely kind and welcoming,” Strabala said. “I feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this great team. I am looking forward to meeting more people and getting more involved in the community.”
West Union and Oelwein Dental Associates are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.