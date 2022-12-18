Dec. 15, 2022
HAZLETON — Deon L. Moore, Sr., 64 years old, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home in Hazleton.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine, six children, 10 grandchildren, one great grandchild, four brothers, and four sisters.
Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the funeral home in Independence with John Kies officiating. Burial will be in Old Barclay Cemetery in Jesup.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
