Music has the power to move the masses, and few artists understand that better than Jake McVey, who will grace the main stage at Depot Park for an 8 p.m. performance on Saturday, July 15, during Oelwein's sesquicentennial celebration.
A relentless road dog who performs 250+ dates a year, McVey has earned a loyal fan base that is addicted to his fiery stage show and arsenal of ear-grabbing songs. A compelling performer who combines upbeat music and a youthful enthusiasm with a seasoned eye for reading a crowd, McVey gives his all at every show.
“It’s all about entertaining the fans and showing each and every person in the room a good time,” he explained.
McVey has shared the stage with some of country’s most acclaimed acts, including Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley.
With a chockfull touring calendar, growing social numbers and new music that he is gearing up to release, McVey has come a long way but hasn’t forgotten where he came from. “I’m just a good Iowa boy who likes to work hard,” he says with a grin. “I was brought up with a great work ethic. I was raised that, when the sun is shining, it’s time to make hay. That’s just who I am. I love to work.”
McVey drew inspiration from recent personal challenges to pen his new single, “Never Give Up,” though the song and video has now taken on an (initially) unintentional life of its own.
“It isn’t just the big, tragic moments that can get you down, it’s the day-to-day that can get pretty heavy," McVey has noted. "From the small town farmer to the selfless service men and women, our communities are filled with hard workers who make sacrifices every day to play their important roles in our communities and within their own families.”
The music video, where he plays a farmer and single father who’s struggling to support his family by day and a volunteer fireman by night, is out now on Facebook, YouTube and Vevo.
McVey dedicates the video to first responders in hopes that they, too, will be inspired to push on and “Never Give Up.”
“If I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that you just have to keep going," he said. "Through the good and the bad, you have to find what keeps you moving and just ‘never give up.’”