INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski introduces his newest Deputy, Tyler Klenzman.
Deputy Klenzman was hired in April 2022 and will serve on the Patrol Division.
He was born and raised in Buchanan County and was most recently employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, serving in the Black Hawk County Jail.
Deputy Klenzman is married and has a young daughter. His hobbies include kayaking, boating, fishing and going to sporting events. Deputy Klenzman is excited to meet new people and serve the citizens of Buchanan County.