WEST DES MOINES — Des Moines University, located in West Des Moines, and the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, have announced a new partnership to create enhanced pathways for UNI students seeking medical and health sciences careers. The partnership is intended to foster opportunities for students while helping build Iowa’s health care workforce.
Under the agreement, DMU will annually reserve seats for qualified UNI students in doctoral programs in occupational therapy, osteopathic medicine, podiatric medicine and physical therapy. UNI students will be guaranteed an interview for admission to these programs by meeting DMU’s admission requirements, including grade point average, completed coursework at UNI and program-specific admission requirements such as MCAT scores, demonstrated hours of relevant observational or work experiences and
other academic
achievements.
The agreement also offers concurrent enrollment to qualified UNI students in DMU’s occupational therapy and podiatric medicine programs and master’s degree programs in health care administration and public health.
Concurrent enrollment allows students to complete their bachelor’s degree at UNI through coursework at DMU — completing both degrees sooner rather than after receiving their undergraduate degree.