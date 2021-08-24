Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pirillo descendants continue tradition

Descendants of Dominic F. and Virginia Pirillo gathered Saturday at the picnic shelter named in his memory. Dominic started the traditional Italian-American Heritage weekend somewhere around 70 years ago, and his family helps continue the event each year. Front row left to right Deana Hart (Steve), Kierra Hart, Teresa Pirillo Buckman Anthony Ricchio. Back row from left, Kiauna Hart, Teisha Hart, Geno Pirillo, Toni Pirillo, Ricco Pirillo, and TJ Ricchio (in the red).

Friendships were renewed at the annual Italian-American celebration Saturday. Large crowds were on hand for fellowship at Red Gate Park, Mass at Woodlawn Cemetery and dinner at the American Legion hall.

Teresa Pirillo Buckman spearheaded the event while Donna DeBartolo, Colorado Springs, and family members, prepared the dinner which featured Italian favorites and desserts.

The Rev. Anthony Aiello, Des Moines, who was born in Oelwein, celebrated the 4 p.m. mass at the cemetery near the gravesite of the Rev. John Bacci, the first Italian-born priest to serve Sacred Heart parish. In his homily, Father Aiello remembered Kendall Mahoney Canny, Marilyn Gallo, Peter Greco, Julie Sodini Harmon, Dominic Pirillo Jr. and his late sister, Mary Aiello Sitroneto, who have passed away since the last gathering. Pamela Strawn Ohrt was the lector. Rochelle Troupe helped with preparations for the Mass.

The Italian sausage-pepper sandwiches, prepared by Tim Buckman, assisted by Debra Buckman Willard and Anthony Ricchio, were a hit as were the Italian pastries made by the DeBartolo family.

Red, white and green were used in the table coverings and decorations for the dinner. Many prizes were awarded during the evening. Helping serve were Bill Rosenstiel, Mankato, Minn., and Marti Rosenstiel, Oelwein.

Plans for the 2022 event are already being made according to Buckman.

